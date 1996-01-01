The total collection of alleles in a population at a given time is the population's:
A
chromosome number
B
genotype
C
gene pool
D
phenotype
step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the given terms: 'chromosome number' refers to the total number of chromosomes in an organism's cells; 'genotype' is the genetic makeup of an individual organism; 'phenotype' is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, determined by both genotype and environment.
Recognize that the problem asks for a term describing the total collection of alleles in a population at a given time, which means all the different versions of genes present in that population.
Recall that the term 'gene pool' is used in genetics to describe the complete set of different alleles present in a population, encompassing all genetic variation available.
Distinguish that 'gene pool' is a population-level concept, whereas 'genotype' and 'phenotype' refer to individuals, and 'chromosome number' is a characteristic of an organism, not a population.
Conclude that the correct term for the total collection of alleles in a population at a given time is the 'gene pool'.
