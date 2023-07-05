Skip to main content
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
The woman in Problem 24 has had two miscarriages. She has come to you, an established genetic counselor, with these questions: Is there a genetic explanation of her frequent miscarriages? Should she abandon her attempts to have a child of her own? If not, what is the chance that she could have a normal child? Provide an informed response to her concerns.

