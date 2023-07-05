Drosophila melanogaster has one pair of sex chromosomes (XX or XY) and three pairs of autosomes, referred to as chromosomes II, III, and IV. A genetics student discovered a male fly with very short (sh) legs. Using this male, the student was able to establish a pure breeding stock of this mutant and found that it was recessive. She then incorporated the mutant into a stock containing the recessive gene black (b, body color located on chromosome II) and the recessive gene pink (p, eye color located on chromosome III). A female from the homozygous black, pink, short stock was then mated to a wild-type male. The F₁ males of this cross were all wild type and were then backcrossed to the homozygous b, p, sh females. The F₂ results appeared as shown in the following table. No other phenotypes were observed.
Wild Pink* Black, Black, Pink,
Short* Short
Females 63 58 55 69
Males 59 65 51 60
*Other trait or traits are wild type.
The student repeated the experiment, making the reciprocal cross, F₁ females backcrossed to homozygous b, p, sh males. She observed that 85 percent of the offspring fell into the given classes, but that 15 percent of the offspring were equally divided among b + p, b + +, + sh p, and + sh + phenotypic males and females. How can these results be explained, and what information can be derived from the data?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1043
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Trihybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner