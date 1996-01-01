4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Trihybrid Cross
- Multiple ChoiceSuppose a geneticist is using a three-point testcross to determine the order of three linked genes on a chromosome. Which of the following outcomes would provide the most information about gene order?13views
- Multiple Choice
The following table shows data from a cross (ABC x abc) examining three genes (a, b, and c). Calculate the recombination frequency for A and B1010views6rank2comments
- Multiple Choice
The following table shows data from a cross examining three genes (a, b, and c). Calculate the recombination frequency for A and C934views4rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
The following table shows data from a cross examining three genes (a, b, and c). Determine the order of genes611views1rank2comments
- Textbook Question
Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
The outcome of a trihybrid cross is predicted by the law of segregation.475views
- Textbook Question
Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
The progeny of a trihybrid cross are expected to have one of 27 different genotypes.407views
- Textbook Question
Three gene pairs located on separate autosomes determine flower color and shape as well as plant height. The first pair exhibits incomplete dominance, where the color can be red, pink (the heterozygote), or white. The second pair leads to personate (dominant) or peloric (recessive) flower shape, while the third gene pair produces either the dominant tall trait or the recessive dwarf trait. Homozygous plants that are red, personate, and tall are crossed to those that are white, peloric, and dwarf. Determine the F₁ genotype(s) and phenotype(s). If the F₁ plants are interbred, what proportion of the offspring will exhibit the same phenotype as the F₁ plants?756views
- Textbook Question
Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.
What is the interference value for this data set?460views
- Textbook Question
Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.
Calculate the recombination frequencies between the gene pairs.611views
- Textbook Question
Flower color may be red, white, or pink, and flower shape may be personate or peloric. For the following crosses, determine the P₁ and F₁ genotypes:490views
- Textbook Question
In a diploid plant species, an F₁ with the genotype Gg Ll Tt is test-crossed to a pure-breeding recessive plant with the genotype gg ll tt. The offspring genotypes are as follows:
Calculate the recombination frequency between each pair of genes.759views
- Textbook Question
In a diploid plant species, an F₁ with the genotype Gg Ll Tt is test-crossed to a pure-breeding recessive plant with the genotype gg ll tt. The offspring genotypes are as follows:
What is the order of these three linked genes?623views
- Textbook Question
In Drosophila, Dichaete (D) is a mutation on chromosome III with a dominant effect on wing shape. It is lethal when homozygous. The genes ebony body (e) and pink eye (p) are recessive mutations on chromosome III. Flies from a Dichaete stock were crossed to homozygous ebony, pink flies, and the F₁ progeny, with a Dichaete phenotype, were backcrossed to the ebony, pink homozygotes. Using the results of this backcross shown in the table.
Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes of the parents and offspring of both crosses.1601views
- Textbook Question
An organism of the genotype AaBbCc was testcrossed to a triply recessive organism (aabbcc). The genotypes of the progeny are presented in the following table.
What can you conclude from the actual data about the location of the three genes in relation to one another?889views
- Textbook Question
An organism of the genotype AaBbCc was testcrossed to a triply recessive organism (aabbcc). The genotypes of the progeny are presented in the following table.
Answer part (a) again, assuming the three genes are so tightly linked on a single chromosome that no crossover gametes were recovered in the sample of offspring.1259views