The following progeny are obtained from a test cross of a trihybrid wild-type plant to a plant with the recessive phenotypes compound leaves (c), intercalary leaflets (i), and green fruits (g). (Traits not listed are wild type.) The test-cross progeny are as follows:



Phenotype Number

Compound leaves 324

Compound leaves, intercalary leaflets 32

Compound leaves, green fruits 5

Compound leaves, intercalary leaflets, green fruits 51

Intercalary leaflets 3

Intercalary leaflets, green fruits 309

Green fruits 42

Wild type 49

815



Calculate the frequencies of recombination between the adjacent genes in the map.