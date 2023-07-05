Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageTrihybrid Cross
Problem 26a
Textbook Question

The following progeny are obtained from a test cross of a trihybrid wild-type plant to a plant with the recessive phenotypes compound leaves (c), intercalary leaflets (i), and green fruits (g). (Traits not listed are wild type.) The test-cross progeny are as follows:

Phenotype                                                                           Number
Compound leaves                                                                  324
Compound leaves, intercalary leaflets                                     32
Compound leaves, green fruits                                                  5
Compound leaves, intercalary leaflets, green fruits                 51
Intercalary leaflets                                                                     3
Intercalary leaflets, green fruits                                              309
Green fruits                                                                              42
Wild type                                                                                  49
                                                                                               815

How many double-crossover progeny are expected among the test-cross progeny? Calculate the interference for this cross.

