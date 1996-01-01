A person has a WT chromosome with the following segments. A B C • D E F G H. Which of the following shows how the chromosome would look after an paracentric inversion?
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
- Multiple Choice595views1rank
- Multiple Choice
A person has a WT chromosome with the following segments. A B C • D E F G H. Which of the following shows how the chromosome would look after a pericentric inversion?476views1rank
- Textbook Question
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Pericentric inversion424views
- Textbook Question
Inversions are said to 'suppress crossing over.' Is this terminology technically correct? If not, restate the description accurately.634views
- Textbook Question
Contrast the genetic composition of gametes derived from tetrads of inversion heterozygotes where crossing over occurs within a paracentric versus a pericentric inversion.848views
- Textbook Question
A normal chromosome and its homolog carrying a paracentric inversion are shown here. The dot (·) represents the centromere.
Normal ABC • DEFGHIJK
Inversion abc • djihgfe
Assume a crossover takes place in the region between A and B. Identify the gametes that are formed by this crossover event, and indicate which, if any, gametes are viable.423views
- Textbook Question
A normal chromosome and its homolog carrying a paracentric inversion are shown here. The dot (·) represents the centromere.
Normal ABC • DEFGHIJK
Inversion abc • djihgfe
Assume a crossover takes place in the region between F and G. Identify the gametes that are formed following this crossover, and indicate which, if any, gametes are viable.633views
- Textbook Question
The outcome of a single crossover between nonsister chromatids in the inversion loop of an inversion heterozygote varies depending on whether the inversion is of the paracentric or pericentric type. What differences are expected?490views
- Textbook Question
A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence.
Would you advise the woman that she will have to bring each pregnancy to term to determine whether the fetus is normal? If not, what else can you suggest?420views
- Textbook Question
A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence.
What can you predict about the probability of abnormality/normality of their future children?396views
- Textbook Question
A couple planning their family are aware that through the past three generations on the husband's side a substantial number of stillbirths have occurred and several malformed babies were born who died early in childhood. The wife has studied genetics and urges her husband to visit a genetic counseling clinic, where a complete karyotype-banding analysis is performed. Although the tests show that he has a normal complement of 46 chromosomes, banding analysis reveals that one member of the chromosome 1 pair (in group A) contains an inversion covering 70 percent of its length. The homolog of chromosome 1 and all other chromosomes show the normal banding sequence.
How would you explain the high incidence of past stillbirths?607views
- Textbook Question
In the tomato, Solanum esculentum, tall (D−)(D−) is dominant to dwarf (dd) plant height, smooth fruit (P−) is dominant to peach fruit (pp), and round fruit shape (O−) is dominant to oblate fruit shape (oo). These three genes are linked on chromosome 1 of tomato in the order dwarf–peach–oblate. There are 12 map units between dwarf and peach and 17 map units between peach and oblate. A trihybrid plant (DPO/dpo) is test-crossed to a plant that is homozygous recessive at the three loci (dpo/dpo). The accompanying table shows the progeny plants. Identify the mechanism responsible for the resulting data that do not agree with the established genetic map.583views
- Textbook Question
A pair of homologous chromosomes in Drosophila has the following content (single letters represent genes):
Chromosome 1RNMDHBGKWU
Chromosome 2RNMDHBDHBGKWU
How does the pairing diagrammed in part (b) differ from the pairing of chromosomes in an inversion heterozygote?394views
- Textbook QuestionWhat roles have inversions and translocations played in the evolutionary process?844views