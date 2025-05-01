Which of the following represents the chromosomal segregation into gametes after a reciprocal translocation caused by adjacent-1 segregation? N=Normal chromosome T = Translocated chromosome
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An individual heterozygous for a reciprocal translocation has the following chromosomes. Which chromosomes do the gametes receive after adjacent-2 segregation?
A B • C D E F G J K • L M N O P
A B • C D N O P J K • L M E F G
Which of the following ways reciprocal translocated chromosomes are sorted produces viable gametes?
An individual heterozygous for a reciprocal translocation has the following chromosomes. Which chromosomes do the gametes receive after alternative segregation?
A B • C D E F G J K • L M N O P
A B • C D N O P J K • L M E F G
An individual heterozygous for a reciprocal translocation has the following chromosomes. Which chromosomes do the gametes receive after adjacent-1 segregation?
A B • C D E F G J K • L M N O P
A B • C D N O P J K • L M E F G
How many chromosomes does a person who is a carrier for familial down syndrome caused by a Robertsonian translocation have?
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Reciprocal balanced translocation
An animal heterozygous for a reciprocal balanced translocation has the following chromosomes:
MN • OPQRST
MN • OPQRjkl
cdef • ghijkl
cdef • ghiST
Among the three segregation patterns, which is least likely to occur? Why?