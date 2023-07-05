Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
Problem 19a
Genetic linkage mapping for a large number of families identifies 4% recombination between the genes for Rh blood type and elliptocytosis (see Problem 18). At the Rh locus, alleles R and r control Rh+ and Rh- blood types. Allele E producing elliptocytosis is dominant to the wild-type recessive allele e. Tom and Terri each have elliptocytosis, and each is . Tom's mother has elliptocytosis and is Rh- while his father is healthy and has Rh+. Terri's father is Rh+ and has elliptocytosis; Terri's mother is Rh- and is healthy.

What is the probability that a child of Tom and Terri who is Rh+ will have elliptocytosis?

