Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
Problem 18c
The Rh blood group in humans is determined by a gene on chromosome 1. A dominant allele produces Rh+ blood type, and a recessive allele generates Rh-. Elliptocytosis is an autosomal dominant disorder that produces abnormally shaped red blood cells that have a short life span resulting in hereditary anemia. A large family with elliptocytosis is tested for genetic linkage of Rh blood group and the disease. The lod score data below are obtained for the family.

From these data, can you conclude that Rh and elliptocytosis loci are genetically linked in this family? Why or why not?


2
