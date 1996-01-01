In recombinant DNA technology, DNA ligase is used to rejoin which of the following bonds in DNA?
A
Glycosidic bonds
B
Phosphodiester bonds
C
Peptide bonds
D
Hydrogen bonds
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA consists of a sugar-phosphate backbone with nitrogenous bases attached. The backbone is formed by sugar molecules connected to phosphate groups.
Identify the types of bonds in DNA: Glycosidic bonds connect the sugar to the nitrogenous base, phosphodiester bonds connect the sugar of one nucleotide to the phosphate of the next nucleotide, peptide bonds link amino acids in proteins, and hydrogen bonds connect complementary bases between DNA strands.
Recall the role of DNA ligase: DNA ligase is an enzyme that facilitates the joining of DNA strands by catalyzing the formation of bonds between nucleotides.
Determine which bond DNA ligase reforms: DNA ligase specifically catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds, which link the 3' hydroxyl group of one nucleotide's sugar to the 5' phosphate group of the next nucleotide, thus sealing nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone.
Conclude that DNA ligase re-joins phosphodiester bonds, not glycosidic, peptide, or hydrogen bonds.
