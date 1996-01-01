Understand that DNA repair mechanisms are processes that correct damage to the DNA molecules to maintain genetic integrity.
Recognize that the two general categories of DNA repair are based on how the damage is corrected: one involves directly reversing the damage, and the other involves removing and replacing damaged bases.
Identify 'Direct repair' as the process that directly reverses certain types of DNA damage without removing the base or nucleotide.
Identify 'Excision repair' as the process that removes damaged bases or nucleotides and fills in the correct sequence using the undamaged strand as a template.
Conclude that the two general categories of DNA repair are 'Direct repair' and 'Excision repair', distinguishing them from other processes like replication, recombination, mismatch repair, transcription, and translation.
