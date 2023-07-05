Skip to main content
Genetics5. Genetics of Bacteria and VirusesBacterial Conjugation
Problem 1f
Textbook Question

For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻ perform or answer the following. Describe the state of the F factor.

Verified Solution
