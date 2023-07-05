In this chapter, we have focused on genetic systems present in bacteria and on the viruses that use bacteria as hosts (bacteriophages). In particular, we discussed mechanisms by which bacteria and their phages undergo genetic recombination, which allows geneticists to map bacterial and bacteriophage chromosomes. In the process, we found many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following questions?
How do we know whether or not genetic recombination between bacteria involves cell-to-cell contact?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
19
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conjugation Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner