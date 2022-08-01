Okay. So now let's talk about genetic draft. And this is for the fourth thing of Samir, which was infinite population because the population isn't infinitely large. Right? Population can't be infinite. There isn't this like infinity number of people in a population. And so because there is a restriction on population number, it can't be infinite. So because there is this finite population That then only so many offspring will be produced. And those offspring only represent a subsection of the total of eels and a population. So what this means is that even though population is infinite or because the population is finite, there's a limited number of gambling, say 3000 jamming per person, which is actually much lower than what it is. Well, not every gamut that's created produces an individual and because not every gamut produces an individual, then each generation only contains a sample of a little. So a small subsection of alleles from the the previous generation are passed on to the next. And those are the ones that stay in the gene pool. But because there is a loss of alleles, essentially, not every level has passed on. There's the same called genetic drift. So, how this happens is we have so many alleles in our if it's for us, right, just take yourself as the example. You have so many alleles that represent your genetic material. Now, when you create gamut, so those primordial germ cells, right? Either for sperm or eggs. There's a random selection of alleles. Remember there's random assortment. So you only get half half of your total alleles in every single egg or sperm. Now, there are millions of eggs and sperm produced, but we don't have millions of Children. So only a very small subsection of all the meals that we have will actually be passed on to the next generation now. And that's completely by chance. Just randomly chosen by just whatever. It's just a random selection of alleles that are made on to the next generation. However, the more offspring that we have, the more alleles that are passed on, and this is again completely all by chance, right? There's just chance of these alleles get sorted into that gamut. It's just chance that that gamut goes on to actually produce an individual offspring. So, if the comedic sample is small, so the number of gametes that are actually produced, right? Which is true for humans. In our case, then a small number of offspring is produced. And that means that the greater the chance that gametes will differ from the entire gene pool. So there's this whole parental gene pool that contains all the genes from both of our parents. But we only get half of those. And though those, there's a great chance that those half are going to differ greatly from the frequencies found in the parents. And so this was referred to sampling error, right? And I guess the best way and this is sort of a deviation from the expected ratio due to limited sample side. So let's say that I have 10. Um or I have five pennies and five nickels. Right? And I'm going to have choose two of them. There is um, only a small chance that I'll choose one penny and one nickel representing the frequency that was found in the beginning, right? There's a high chance that I would choose to pennies or choose two nickels. And so that would be an example of sampling error. And the same thing happens with the alleles. So we have so many levels to choose from with parents. We only get half of those and only some of those produced into an individual. And so, um, because we're only making small numbers of individuals, then there's a very high occurrence of what's called genetic drift. And genetic drift is this change in a lilac frequency. So like I said, the frequency from half and half pennies, half Nichols changed to two pennies or two nickels when I chose that sample. And so genetic drift is the same just with a little, So genetic drift is the change in frequency due to these just random choices, These random disappearance of genes in the small population. So genetic drift happens at a much higher rate and small populations. And when a little light frequencies are equal. So, um, here's a pictorial example of it and that is say this is exactly the same with our pennies and nickels example, except for we have red circles and blue circles. So we start out with the same number of red circles and blue circles in this first generation, Then just due to random chance to sort of random gametes being formed and random gametes being produced, what happens is we actually end up in the next generation with more blue than we did with red. And so this is a change in allele frequency. So the allele frequency before was 50, 50. And now it's not. And because this keeps happening through the next generations, this is a generation. This is the Children, the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eventually genetic drift. This sort of random changing the frequency keeps happening where we keep getting these blue heels more often and it's just happening by chance. Nothing selecting for this, right? There's no natural selection here. It's just by chance were randomly choosing the blue more often because we randomly choose the blue more often, we can end up with all blue in this later generation. So that's genetic drift. And so when populations, so how does this refer back to this infinitely large and hardy Weinberg? Well, when populations are infinitely large, genetic drift doesn't occur. But when there's a finite population and so we only have these to choose from the genetic drift is going to happen because it's just a random occurrence were randomly, sometimes going to choose blue more than red and sometimes we would choose red more than blue. And it works with different alleles and different genes. And so in finite populations, especially small populations that produce a small number of offspring. Um this happens at a very high rate. So genetic drift can lead to fixation or loss of an allele. And we talked about fixation before, but I want to just remind you that this is an example of fixation. And fixation occurs when all individuals in a population are homos, I guess for one allele. So all of the individuals in this general, I have two copies of this blue allele. Therefore it's fixed loss occurs when no individual in the population carries the legal, there's no more readily tells the red illegal has been lost. So genetic drift can lead to this fixation or loss of alleles in individuals Now. Um and that of course leads to genetic variation. So genetic drift can we talked about it in terms of this random occurrence of these genome or these organics that are produced. But genetic drift can also, because by these two major occurrences. The first is called the founder effect. And this is when a new population of a much smaller size is formed from a founder. So we started out with a population of 5000 birds and And a sub population of them say like one or two of them moved to a different location, started a new population that that there's two birds that were chosen out of the 5000 to begin with don't carry every allele that this 5000 did. Right, it's impossible. They can't carry all those alleles. And so they lose that variation When they create this new population that then can go on to create 5000 more birds. This is a definitely genetically restricted population compared to the population that the founders came from. So because these founder birds can't contain all those alleles, that reduces the variation found in their offspring as well. The second form is called the bottleneck effect. And this is just a contraction and population size. It can happen in one generation. It can happen in multiple generations. Example, people like to use this for instance, polar bears, which has lost a lot of their environment and um are essentially starving to death. I mean, as horrible as it is, it's true. And um so they're experiencing this bottleneck effect where there are losing a lot of individuals over the course of these many generations. And so even if everything was perfect for polar bears, again, there's been a huge loss in alleles in the population. So there's not as much variation. And when there's not as much variation that definitely restricts the genetic diversity that we can see in those organisms. So, an example of a bottleneck effect is here. So you start out here, and we can just say, you know, these circles all represent a different type of allele and we can even represent them as polar bears or whatever organism you want to represent. And so something happens in the environment or maybe there's a disease or they've lost their habitat or they're not getting enough food and they're this big die off of the population and it can occur over multiple generations as well. But essentially what happens is you started out with this big diversity of skills and the bottleneck has restricted that. And so you have much less numbers, but you also have much less diversity. You see there's much more red and blue, then there is pink and eventually that pink is lost. And we start getting this red that's chosen more and more often. And so this was very diverse. And then after the bottleneck is not diverse at all. And so that leads to a loss of genetic variation and which is very detrimental to the organism itself and its ability to survive and adapt to other future things that could occur. So that's genetic drift and that occurs in non infinite populations, which are the assumptions of hardy Weinberg. So with that, let's now move on.

