Okay, so now we're gonna talk about non random mating which is the last part of semi are the M. And so in hardy Weinberg, there has to be random mating but in real life that doesn't actually happen. And non random mating due to phenotype sis which are caused by different alleles. Oh my goodness, I really need to be better writing our occurs in every organism on earth including humans. And so it's called a sort of mating. When individuals choose mates based on phenotype and there's two types positive and negative, it's positive mating um when it's chose chosen based on similar phenotype, so how similar the two mates are typically and it's negative when it's based on dissimilar phenotype. So when they differ and so this actually happens in humans. And I love this study. And so it turns out, so what they did, they wanted to see if female and males has any kind of um sort of a sort of a sort of mating based on smell. So what they did is they got males to wear white t shirts and they lived in these shirts essentially for a few days they exercise, they got them real sweaty, real smelly, it was nasty. And then they put them in plastic bags and they gave them to women to rate based on attractiveness. And so it turns out that women prefer the the odor of males who have a certain genotype and that genotype is very different from them. So the deal that they were looking at were these alleles called NHC you may or may not know what they are. It doesn't really matter what they are. Just know that they're involved in the immune system. And so females always chose men with different MHC molecules and they could tell this just simply by the odor that those MHC molecules were different in the men. And so there's obviously something in the odor of probably both females and males that allow humans to differentiate different potential mates. And so, um, this is an example of non random mating. And there's examples of this all throughout the animal kingdom, different mating dances, uh, feathers or colors or whatever locations, geographical locations. All of this is an example of non random mating. So, um, there is another, so that was kind of um based on phenotype, but there is actually another type of non random mating, which is isolation by distance. And so two populations that live in different areas that are either separated by continents or countries or even something as simple as a mountain or a stream um aren't going to mate with each other because they can't get there. They're not like humans with planes that can fly all over the world. Generally, organisms are restricted to a very small geographical location. And when there's two populations are more populations that are separated from each other for an extended period of time due to selection or genetic drift or any of these things that we've talked about previously genetic variations begin to develop between these new populations. And when those variations get to a certain point, we call the speciation, which is the creation of a new species. And speciation occurs through reproductive isolation. So isolating to populations that now can't reproduce with each other. There's two types of reproductive isolation. There can be pre psychotic. So this is before the formation of the zygote. So something that's prohibiting them from mating. Um and that reduces breeding and so try to think of some things that would be pre zygomatic, prevent the organisms from dating right? It could be isolation by distance, which is what we're talking about. It could also be that the organisms don't have um the genitalia to be able to make or that they would never think of each other as um as mating populations to begin with, for instance, having birds and bears are never going to look at each other and say that's probably a good mate. And so those are all pre psychotic mechanisms. Then there's post psychotic mechanisms and these are things that after the zygote is formed prevent further reproduction. So usually what happens is there's some kind of offspring created from these mates, but they're either in viable meaning that they die or they are born but they're infertile because they're sterile and they can't reproduce. If you can't make more offspring, then is considered reproductive isolation. So an example of this as a mule, which is a meeting between a horse and a donkey mules are example of post psychotic isolation because they're infertile and they cannot reproduce and so you can't get more mules by mating mules and therefore it's an example of reproductive isolation. So here's an example. So you start out with this um one feces a barrier is formed. Either a new stream or some flooding or maybe they just move or something happens is the barrier formed. And in this isolation they actually end up becoming two separate species so that even if they begin to overlap again, say the barriers removed and they begin to overlap now that they're two different species, they won't reproduce together anymore. So that's speciation and isolation by distance. Another form of random mating or non random mating is inbreeding, which I know is kind of a taboo subject among humans. But essentially it's the mating between relatives and inbred individuals are much more likely to be homos, I guess for harmful recessive alleles, right. A lot of genetic diseases are recessive genetic diseases and inbred individuals are much more likely to be homos, I guess for those and are much more likely to have recessive genetic diseases. And so it's called inbreeding depression when inbreeding leads to reduction and bigger or reproductive success, which would happen in the case of a recessive disease, right? If somebody has a recessive disease, they're much less likely to reproduce. Um and be healthy in general enough to reproduce. Now we usually think of this as super taboo in humans but actually inbreeding in plants especially through self fertilization can actually be the positive process. Um But generally this is inbreeding is non random mating right? Because your mating with your family now you can measure inbreeding through inbreeding coefficient and it's it's f And that's the probability that two alleles in an individual trace back to the same ancestor. And um of course inbreeding is much more common amongst all populations because there's not that diversity of choice of mates right? It's very limited and so it's much more common there. So the inbreeding coefficients for something like a father daughter is 25%. So there's a 25% chance that if you choose to alleles from this from this offspring is going to go back to the same ancestor. And that's very high especially when you look at recessive genetic diseases that's a really high inbreeding coefficient. And you can look through the rest of these and see that you know as you get further away the second cousins for instance it's 1.56%. I don't know why these don't have percentages on them. But there we go. Um And so all of these uh you can look at each one of them but essentially inbreeding an example is an example that happens especially in the animal kingdom more often than you would think. Um That is non random mating. So that is Samir. S. A. M. I. S. A. M. I. R and and that is how all these assumptions that hardy Weinberg make, makes in its formulas aren't necessarily that relatable to real life situations. So with that let's not move on.

