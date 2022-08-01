New Alleles and Migration

Okay. So now let's talk about the new alleles and the mutation which are the A. And the M. Of Samir. So new alleles are created all the time and those change the frequencies. And so one of the main ways that new alleles are created is through mutation which is happening consistently and so mute. We can create new alleles in a population but it also can convert one allele into another. And so to measure that the creation of new alleles. We actually look at the mutation rate which can just be calculated without knowing anything about evolution right? It's just calculating the mutation rate of that organism. And this is the rate at which mutations occur in the population. And there are various formulas that you can use to calculate the mutation rate and how frequently that will introduce new alleles. And also this formula here can calculate how the mutation rate affects um mutation rate on A li L. P. Causes the change in the frequency of Q. Because that mutation is changing the llp into the L. Q. Now some of your books are very heavy on these types of calculations but most of you will get lucky and won't have to calculate these yourself. Just know that alleles are created all the time. And this is often through mutation the third way or the third letter. And Samir is m its migration. It's also called gene flow. These are the exact same thing. So whichever your book use make sure you use that one and that's the movement of individuals between different populations. You can also use sub populations right? Because it's it's different populations. And so when one sub population sort of, there's an individual that migrates into the next one that can create this um concept called genetic admixture. And that is a mix of genes in individuals that arose from multiple populations. Right? So if um for instance if we have this uh black circle population and this red circle population, when the black circle population and individual moves over here and mates, then that's going to create this genetic admixture in the offspring. Because that genetic information is coming from more than one population. And this allows ads genetic variation in the population that does not meet the exceptions necessary for hearty wine equilibrium. The hardy Weinberg formula. So the introduction of new alleles either through mutation or through migration or gene flow are super important things that are happening all the time. You know, mutations happening all the time. And individuals in different populations are constantly migrating um throughout different sub populations. And that's creating a lot of genetic variation in um these populations. So with that, let's not turn the page

