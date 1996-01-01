21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
Which of the following terms describes a change in allelic frequency due to random disappearance of genes in a small population?432views1rank
A group of finches live on a small, isolate island. One day, a few finches travel to a distant island and start a new population of finches. This type of change in a population is called what?420views1rank
Which of the following is an example of natural selection?470views4rank
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Random mating and Inbreeding411views
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Founder effect and Genetic bottleneck457views
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Natural selection and Genetic drift341views
How do we know the age of the last common ancestor shared by two species?406views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich term refers to different forms of the same gene?8views