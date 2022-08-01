Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about a little lick frequency changes. So hardy Weinberg, hardy Weinberg exists in this ideal world of these five Samir assumptions. Um But reality isn't like that, right? And these Samir assumptions are way too restrictive to exist in real life. So we're going to go through each five of these and talk about what happens in real life population. So the first one is selection, right? No selection for hardy Weinberg. But in real life there is selection. And that selection is called natural selection. And natural selection is when organisms have genes or leal's that allow them to survive better and allow them to reproduce. And the reason that natural selection exists is simply because there is a struggle for survival. So there are many organisms that are born on this earth. There's way there's so many organisms born on this earth, not all of them can survive. Because not all of them can survive. There have to be a few that are more apt to survive and reproduce than others. And those few usually have some kind of genes that allow them to survive and reproduce better. So, because not everyone survives the ones that do have particular phenotype that allow them to and they can pass that on to their offspring. And that's how pretty much selection works. Now, there are many different types of selection. One is called directional selection and that is when an illegal moves in one direction towards what's called fixation or loss. Loss makes sense, right? That Aaliyah will be completely lost from the population, but fixation. What does that mean? The exact opposite of law? So fixation fix the wheels are leo's found in every organism. So when an allele is fixed, that means every organism in that population has only that one allele, there's no other legal option for them. And so directional selection moves what could be two or three or four alleles towards one direction where they are fixed in a population or they're lost from the population. Then there's positive and purifying which are two separate selections. So positive selection brings. So what happens in both of these is that there's some kind of mutation, right? So when there's a mutation that can either be beneficial or it can be harmful or it potentially could be neutral. But in selection it either has to be beneficial or harmful. So when a mutation is beneficial, positive selection says, okay, that's great, we need this, it's beneficial. It helps the organism survive and reproduce. So let's make it a higher frequency purifying. Selection says that mutations harmful. It makes the organism less likely to reproduce. So we're gonna get rid of it. We're gonna remove it from the population. And then finally there is balancing selection and this is when there are two or more levels, but essentially they're both useful, they're both beneficial to the population. And so they are maintained at some kind of equilibrium where they both exist and um selection sort of weeds out many of other wheels for these, You know, to balance the majority of the organisms have these alleles. So an example of this would be directional selection where the red represents before. So this is before we're here and the blue represents after. So before directional selection, there's a really high amount of this one phenotype less of this intermediate. And a very low amount of the phenotype. After selection. This one the phenotype one has been lost and this one has been gained moving towards fixed. Right? And um after this means that there's a low amount of phenotype, one intermediate of intermediate. But a very high amount of phenotype too. And that's due to this directional selection where this alil becomes lost and this one is gained at a higher frequency. Then they're stabilizing selection. This is also kind of like balancing selection where before there was sort of this broad um lick frequency distribution over three different types. Whereas after the selection that the alleles for this intermediate phenotype here in the middle has been selected for. And that intermediate phenotype is usually a mixture of multiple alleles. And so those multiple alleles have been selected for. Now let me disappear. So we can talk about this. Another measurement of natural selection includes fitness and what fitness is. It's a measure of how well an individual's genetic makeup contributed to uh next generations. And so that says, how well are those genes passed on? There's two kinds of fitness is there's absolute fitness. And this just says the number of offspring and individual has, right. The more offspring, the more genes you passed on. The second type is relative fitness. And that's the fitness of the number of offsprings and individual have compared to another individual. So, if we say that we have a brown fish and a blue fish, and the brown fish produced two offspring, and the bluefish produced 10, well, the relative fitness is 2-10. Right? And so that compares how fit the bluefish was to the brown fish. That says brown, sorry for my handwriting. Um And so fitness is another way to measure selection. Now, selection exists, right? Natural selection. This exists all the time. We can actually see it in our lifetimes. And it is a reason why because this exists is also why hardy Weinberg equilibrium is not a good representation of current populations living at the time. And instead is just an estimation. So that selection now, let's turn the page

