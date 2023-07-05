Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
3:04 minutes
Problem 17
Textbook Question

Genetic Analysis 20.1 predicts the number of individuals expected to have the blood group genotypes MM, MN, and NN. Perform a chi-square analysis using the number of people observed and expected in each blood-type category, and state whether the sample is in H-W equilibrium (see Section 2.5 for the chi-square formula and table).

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
13:4m

Watch next

Master Hardy Weinberg with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
13:04
Hardy Weinberg
Kylia Goodner
185
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.