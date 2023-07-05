Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
3:51 minutes
Problem 20
Textbook Question

Epidemiologic data on the population in the previous problem reveal that before the application of modern medical treatment, natural selection played a major role in shaping the frequencies of alleles. Heterozygous individuals have the highest relative fitness, and in comparison with heterozygotes, those who are βᴬβᴬ have a relative fitness of 82%, but only about 32% of those with SCD survived to reproduce. What are the estimated equilibrium frequencies of βᴬ and βˢ in this population?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
13:4m

Watch next

Master Hardy Weinberg with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
13:04
Hardy Weinberg
Kylia Goodner
185
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.