Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
2:31 minutes
Problem 19b
Textbook Question

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is found in numerous populations whose ancestral homes are in the malaria belt of Africa and Asia. SCD is an autosomal recessive disorder that results from homozygosity for a mutant β-globin gene allele. Data on one affected population indicates that approximately 8 in 100 newborn infants have SCD. What is the frequency of carriers of SCD in the population?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
13:4m

Watch next

Master Hardy Weinberg with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
13:04
Hardy Weinberg
Kylia Goodner
185
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.