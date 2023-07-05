In a population of rabbits, f(C₁) = 0.70 and f(C₂) = 0.30. The alleles exhibit an incomplete dominance relationship in which C₁C₁ produces black rabbits, C₁C₂ produces tan-colored rabbits, and C₂C₂ produces rabbits with white fur. If the assumptions of the Hardy–Weinberg principle apply to the rabbit population, what are the expected frequencies of black, tan, and white rabbits?
