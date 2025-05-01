How do we know that DNA repair mechanisms detect and correct the majority of spontaneous and induced mutations?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Spontaneous Mutations
Multiple Choice
Which of the following forms of DNA damage is NOT caused spontaneously?
A
Errors in DNA replication
B
Deamination
C
Base Analogs
D
Tautomeric shifts
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of DNA damage: DNA can be damaged by various mechanisms, including spontaneous and induced processes.
Identify spontaneous DNA damage: Spontaneous DNA damage includes errors in DNA replication, deamination, and tautomeric shifts. These occur naturally without external influence.
Define base analogs: Base analogs are chemicals that resemble DNA bases and can be incorporated into DNA during replication, leading to mutations. They are not naturally occurring and are considered induced damage.
Differentiate between spontaneous and induced damage: Spontaneous damage occurs naturally within the cell, while induced damage is caused by external agents such as chemicals or radiation.
Conclude which form is not spontaneous: Since base analogs are external agents that mimic DNA bases and are not naturally occurring, they are not a form of spontaneous DNA damage.
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Textbook Question
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Multiple Choice
Which of the following tests determined that most mutations are spontaneous?
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Textbook Question
The family of a sixth-grade boy in Palo Alto, California, was informed by school administrators that he would have to transfer out of his middle school because they believed his mutation of the CFTR gene, which does not produce any symptoms associated with cystic fibrosis, posed a risk to other students at the school who have cystic fibrosis. After missing 11 days of school, a settlement was reached to have the boy return to school. What ethical problems might you associate with this example?
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