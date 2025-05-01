What genetic defects result in the disorder xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) in humans? How do these defects create the phenotypes associated with the disorder?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Spontaneous Mutations
Multiple Choice
Which of the following tests determined that most mutations are spontaneous?
A
Luria and Delbrünk fluctuation test
B
Ames test
C
Two-hybrid test
D
Tautomer test
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about a test that demonstrated the spontaneous nature of most mutations.
Identify the key tests mentioned: Luria and Delbrück fluctuation test, Ames test, Two-hybrid test, and Tautomer test.
Recall the purpose of each test: The Luria and Delbrück fluctuation test is known for demonstrating that mutations occur spontaneously rather than as a response to selective pressure.
Consider the Ames test: It is used to assess the mutagenic potential of chemical compounds, not specifically to determine the spontaneity of mutations.
Evaluate the Two-hybrid and Tautomer tests: The Two-hybrid test is used for studying protein-protein interactions, and the Tautomer test is not a standard test for mutation spontaneity. Therefore, the Luria and Delbrück fluctuation test is the correct answer.
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Presented here are hypothetical findings from studies of heterokaryons formed from seven human xeroderma pigmentosum cell strains:
These data are measurements of the occurrence or nonoccurrence of unscheduled DNA synthesis in the fused heterokaryon. None of the strains alone shows any unscheduled DNA synthesis. Which strains fall into the same complementation groups? How many different groups are revealed based on these data? What can we conclude about the genetic basis of XP from these data?
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Textbook Question
How do we know that DNA repair mechanisms detect and correct the majority of spontaneous and induced mutations?
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Multiple Choice
Which of the following forms of DNA damage is NOT caused spontaneously?
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