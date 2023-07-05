Skip to main content
Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
Problem 24b
In the mouse, Mus musculus, survival in agricultural fields that are regularly sprayed with a herbicide is determined by the genotype for a detoxification enzyme encoded by a gene with two alleles, F and S. The relative fitness values for the genotypes are Genotype Relative fitness FF 0.72 FS 1.00 SS 0.45 Calculate the equilibrium frequencies of the alleles.

