For the retinal cancer retinoblastoma, the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1 from one of the parents is often referred to as a mutation that produces a 'dominant predisposition to cancer.' This means that the first mutation does not produce cancer but makes it very likely that cancer will develop.



Using RB1⁺ for the normal wild-type allele and RB1⁻ for the mutant allele, identify the genotype of a cell in a retinoblastoma tumor.