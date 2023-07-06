Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceMendel's Experiments and Laws
For the retinal cancer retinoblastoma, the inheritance of one mutated copy of RB1 from one of the parents is often referred to as a mutation that produces a 'dominant predisposition to cancer.' This means that the first mutation does not produce cancer but makes it very likely that cancer will develop.

Using RB1⁺ for the normal wild-type allele and RB1⁻ for the mutant allele, identify the genotype of a cell in a retinoblastoma tumor.

