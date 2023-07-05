Skip to main content
Genetics9. Mitosis and MeiosisMeiosis
Problem 24
Textbook Question

A woman who sought genetic counseling is found to be heterozygous for a chromosomal rearrangement between the second and third chromosomes. Her chromosomes, compared to those in a normal karyotype, are diagrammed to the right. Using a drawing, demonstrate how these chromosomes would pair during meiosis. Be sure to label the different segments of the chromosomes.

Verified Solution
21
Was this helpful?
