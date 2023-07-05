Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageTrihybrid Cross
3:24 minutes
Problem 13c
Textbook Question

As in Problem 12, flower color may be red, white, or pink, and flower shape may be personate or peloric. For the following crosses, determine the P₁ and F₁ genotypes:

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
20
Was this helpful?
26:8m

Watch next

Master Trihybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
26:08
Trihybrid Cross
Kylia Goodner
409
5
12
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.