In a diploid plant species, an F₁ with the genotype Gg Ll Tt is test-crossed to a pure-breeding recessive plant with the genotype gg ll tt. The offspring genotypes are as follows:
Genotype Number
Gg Ll Tt 621
Gg Ll tt 3
Gg ll Tt 64
Gg ll tt 109
gg Ll Tt 103
gg Ll tt 67
gg ll Tt 7
gg ll tt 626
1600
Calculate the recombination frequency between each pair of genes.
