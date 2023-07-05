Skip to main content
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsTraits and Variance
Problem 4b
A dark-red strain and a white strain of wheat are crossed and produce an intermediate, medium-red F₁. When the F₁ plants are interbred, an F₂ generation is produced in a ratio of 1 dark-red: 4 medium-dark-red: 6 medium-red: 4 light-red: 1 white. Further crosses reveal that the dark-red and white F₂ plants are true breeding

Based on the ratios in the F₂ population, how many genes are involved in the production of color?

