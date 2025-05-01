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Multiple Choice
Simplify the following.
A
B
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D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to simplify: \(\sqrt{3}(2 - \sqrt{6})\).
Apply the distributive property (also known as the FOIL method for binomials) by multiplying \(\sqrt{3}\) with each term inside the parentheses separately: \(\sqrt{3} \times 2\) and \(\sqrt{3} \times (-\sqrt{6})\).
Rewrite the multiplication of square roots using the property \(\sqrt{a} \times \sqrt{b} = \sqrt{a \times b}\), so \(\sqrt{3} \times \sqrt{6} = \sqrt{18}\).
Simplify \(\sqrt{18}\) by factoring it into \(\sqrt{9 \times 2}\), which can be written as \(\sqrt{9} \times \sqrt{2}\), and then simplify \(\sqrt{9}\) to 3.
Combine the simplified terms to write the expression as \(2\sqrt{3} - 3\sqrt{2}\).
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