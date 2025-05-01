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Multiple Choice
Simplify the following.
A
B
45x+x5
C
10x+x5
D
10x+10x
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the expression \(\sqrt{5x}(4 + \sqrt{x})\). The goal is to simplify this by distributing the square root term over the sum inside the parentheses.
Apply the distributive property: multiply \(\sqrt{5x}\) by each term inside the parentheses separately, giving \(\sqrt{5x} \cdot 4 + \sqrt{5x} \cdot \sqrt{x}\).
Rewrite the products: \(4\sqrt{5x}\) remains as is, and for \(\sqrt{5x} \cdot \sqrt{x}\), use the property \(\sqrt{a} \cdot \sqrt{b} = \sqrt{ab}\) to combine under one square root, resulting in \(\sqrt{5x \cdot x} = \sqrt{5x^2}\).
Simplify \(\sqrt{5x^2}\) by separating the perfect square \(x^2\) from under the root: \(\sqrt{5x^2} = x\sqrt{5}\), since \(\sqrt{x^2} = x\) for \(x \geq 0\).
Combine the simplified terms to write the final expression as \(4\sqrt{5x} + x\sqrt{5}\), which is the simplified form of the original expression.
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