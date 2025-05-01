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Multiple Choice
Simplify the following.
A
B
C
D
835
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the expression to simplify: \( (2\sqrt{5})(4\sqrt{7}) \).
Use the property of multiplication for radicals: multiply the coefficients (numbers outside the square roots) together and multiply the numbers inside the square roots together separately. This gives: \( (2 \times 4)(\sqrt{5} \times \sqrt{7}) \).
Multiply the coefficients: \( 2 \times 4 = 8 \), and multiply the radicands inside the square roots: \( \sqrt{5} \times \sqrt{7} = \sqrt{5 \times 7} = \sqrt{35} \).
Combine the results to get: \( 8\sqrt{35} \).
Since \( \sqrt{35} \) cannot be simplified further (35 has no perfect square factors other than 1), the expression is fully simplified as \( 8\sqrt{35} \).
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