Identify whether the equation is of an ellipse or hyperbola.
Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers2h 43m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities5h 35m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 46m
- 4. Graphs and Functions5h 12m
- The Rectangular Coordinate System44m
- Graph Linear Equations in Two Variables24m
- Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts23m
- Slope of a Line44m
- Slope-Intercept Form38m
- Point Slope Form22m
- Linear Inequalities in Two Variables28m
- Introduction to Relations and Functions53m
- Function Notation15m
- Composition of Functions17m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 53m
- 6. Exponents, Polynomials, and Polynomial Functions3h 17m
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- Simplifying Rational Expressions42m
- Multiplying and Dividing Rational Expressions25m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Common Denominators19m
- Least Common Denominators32m
- Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators32m
- Rational Equations44m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- 9. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers3h 57m
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- 12. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations2h 24m
- 13. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 51m
12. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations
Hyperbolas
Multiple Choice
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
A
A circle
B
An ellipse
C
A hyperbola
D
A parabola
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing down the given equation: \$4x^{2} - 9y^{2} = 36$.
Rewrite the equation in standard form by dividing every term by 36 to isolate 1 on the right side: \(\frac{4x^{2}}{36} - \frac{9y^{2}}{36} = \frac{36}{36}\).
Simplify the fractions: \(\frac{x^{2}}{9} - \frac{y^{2}}{4} = 1\).
Recognize the form of the equation: it matches the standard form of a hyperbola, which is \(\frac{x^{2}}{a^{2}} - \frac{y^{2}}{b^{2}} = 1\) or \(\frac{y^{2}}{b^{2}} - \frac{x^{2}}{a^{2}} = 1\).
Conclude that since the equation has a subtraction between the squared terms and equals 1, the graph represents a hyperbola.
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