Recall the general forms of conic sections: an ellipse has the form \(\frac{x^2}{a^2} + \frac{y^2}{b^2} = 1\) where both terms are added, while a hyperbola has the form \(\frac{x^2}{a^2} - \frac{y^2}{b^2} = 1\) or \(-\frac{x^2}{a^2} + \frac{y^2}{b^2} = 1\) where one term is subtracted.