Recall the general forms of conic sections: an ellipse has the form \(\frac{x^{2}}{a^{2}} + \frac{y^{2}}{b^{2}} = 1\), where both squared terms are added, and a hyperbola has the form \(\frac{y^{2}}{a^{2}} - \frac{x^{2}}{b^{2}} = 1\) or \(\frac{x^{2}}{a^{2}} - \frac{y^{2}}{b^{2}} = 1\), where one squared term is subtracted from the other.