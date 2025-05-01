Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Food Labels
Multiple Choice
Which type of food claims describe the amount of a substance in the food relative to the daily values?
A
Authorized health claims.
B
Qualified health claims.
C
Nutrient content claims.
D
Structure/function claims.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of food claims: Authorized health claims, Qualified health claims, Nutrient content claims, and Structure/function claims. Each has a specific purpose and regulatory framework.
Authorized health claims describe a relationship between a food substance and a reduced risk of a disease or health-related condition, based on significant scientific agreement.
Qualified health claims are similar to authorized health claims but are supported by less scientific evidence and must include a disclaimer to indicate this.
Nutrient content claims describe the level of a nutrient or dietary substance in a food product, often in relation to the daily values (e.g., 'low fat,' 'high in vitamin C'). These claims are regulated by the FDA and are directly tied to the nutrient's amount in the food.
Structure/function claims describe the role of a nutrient or dietary ingredient in maintaining normal structure or function in the body (e.g., 'calcium builds strong bones') but do not reference disease prevention or treatment.