Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Food Labels
Multiple Choice
Which nutrient content claims meant that the food has 25% contains less than a specific reference food?
A
Light
B
Less
C
Low
D
Free
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about nutrient content claims and their definitions, specifically focusing on a claim that indicates a food contains 25% less of a nutrient compared to a reference food.
Review the definitions of the terms provided: 'Light,' 'Less,' 'Low,' and 'Free.' These are specific nutrient content claims regulated by food labeling standards.
Define 'Light': This term typically means the food has reduced calories or fat compared to a reference food, often by a specific percentage (e.g., 50% less fat or 1/3 fewer calories).
Define 'Less': This term means the food contains at least 25% less of a specific nutrient (e.g., fat, sugar, sodium) compared to a reference food. This matches the condition described in the problem.
Compare the definitions of the other terms ('Low' and 'Free') to ensure they do not match the condition. 'Low' refers to a food that contains a small amount of a nutrient (e.g., low sodium), and 'Free' means the food contains an insignificant amount of a nutrient (e.g., sugar-free).