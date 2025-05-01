Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Food Labels
Multiple Choice
For a food label to supply a health claim what must be true beyond the established link between the nutrient and a disease or condition?
A
It must be considered a good source of the nutrient and contain less than 13 g of total fat.
B
It must have at least 10% more of the nutrient than comparable foods.
C
It must have at least 20% of the daily value for a given nutrient.
D
The claim must be agreed upon by the FDA and USDA.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. A health claim on a food label is a statement that links a nutrient or food component to a reduced risk of a disease or health-related condition. These claims are regulated by government agencies like the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture).
Step 2: Identify the requirements for a health claim. Beyond the established link between the nutrient and a disease or condition, the food must meet specific criteria to ensure it is a healthy choice overall. This includes being a good source of the nutrient and meeting limits on certain components like fat.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided. Each option describes a potential requirement for a health claim. Evaluate each one based on the regulatory guidelines for health claims, such as nutrient content and agreement by regulatory bodies.
Step 4: Recall the specific nutrient content requirements. For example, a food must typically provide at least 10% or 20% of the daily value (DV) for a nutrient to be considered a good source. Additionally, it must not exceed certain thresholds for total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, or sodium.
Step 5: Consider the role of regulatory approval. Health claims must be scientifically substantiated and agreed upon by the FDA and USDA to ensure they are not misleading to consumers. This ensures the claim is credible and based on evidence.