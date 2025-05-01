Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Food Labels
Multiple Choice
How much of a particular nutrient must a food contain to say on the label that it "contains" that nutrient?
A
Greater than a trivial amount though the value will change for every nutrient depending on the DRIs.
B
10% more than the comparison reference food.
C
At least 20% of the Daily Value.
D
Between 10% and 19% of the Daily Value.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The problem is asking about the criteria for a food label to state that it 'contains' a particular nutrient. This involves understanding the percentage of the Daily Value (DV) required for such a claim.
Review the Daily Value (DV): The Daily Value is a reference amount of a nutrient that is used on food labels to help consumers understand the nutrient content of a food in the context of a total daily diet.
Analyze the claim 'contains': According to labeling regulations, for a food to claim it 'contains' a nutrient, it must provide a percentage of the Daily Value that is greater than a trivial amount but less than the threshold for 'high' or 'excellent' sources.
Determine the range: A food can claim it 'contains' a nutrient if it provides between 10% and 19% of the Daily Value for that nutrient. This range is above a trivial amount but below the 20% threshold required for a 'high' or 'excellent' source claim.
Conclude the criteria: To solve the problem, recognize that the correct answer is based on the regulatory definition of 'contains,' which is between 10% and 19% of the Daily Value for the nutrient in question.