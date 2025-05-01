Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Food Labels
Multiple Choice
Why is % Daily Value for protein not required to be on food labels.
A
Protein is not a required nutrient for a healthy diet.
B
Most individuals get sufficient protein.
C
Protein needs vary too much in the population so giving one percentage wouldn't be accurate.
D
The percent daily value is only required for essential vitamins and minerals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of % Daily Value on food labels: It is designed to help consumers understand how much of a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to their daily diet, based on a 2,000-calorie reference diet.
Recognize that protein is not typically a nutrient of concern for the general population: Most individuals consume sufficient protein in their diets, so it is not considered a public health priority to include % Daily Value for protein on food labels.
Acknowledge that protein needs vary significantly among individuals: Factors such as age, sex, activity level, and health status influence protein requirements, making it difficult to establish a single % Daily Value that applies universally.
Note that % Daily Value is primarily required for nutrients that are essential and may be under-consumed: These include vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients of public health concern, such as calcium, iron, and dietary fiber.
Understand that the FDA does not mandate % Daily Value for protein unless a food product makes a protein-related claim or is intended for specific populations (e.g., infants or children under 4 years old).