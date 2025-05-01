Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
2. Tools for Healthful Eating
Food Labels
Multiple Choice
What are the daily values based on?
A
The AI, RDA or AMDR for a 2000 Calorie diet.
B
The UL or EAR for a 2000 Calorie diet.
C
The EER for an average individual.
D
The MyPlate recommendations for an average individual.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Daily Values (DVs): Daily Values are reference amounts of nutrients to consume or not exceed each day, used on food labels to help consumers make informed dietary choices.
Recognize the sources of DVs: DVs are derived from established nutritional standards such as the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), Adequate Intake (AI), and Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR). These values are tailored for a 2000 Calorie diet, which is considered average for adults.
Consider the Upper Limit (UL) and Estimated Average Requirement (EAR): UL represents the maximum daily intake unlikely to cause adverse health effects, while EAR is the average daily nutrient intake level estimated to meet the needs of half the healthy individuals in a specific group. Both are factored into DVs for a 2000 Calorie diet.
Factor in the Estimated Energy Requirement (EER): EER is the average dietary energy intake predicted to maintain energy balance in a healthy individual. This value is used to guide caloric recommendations for DVs.
Include MyPlate recommendations: MyPlate provides practical guidelines for food group proportions (e.g., fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy) to help individuals meet their nutritional needs. These recommendations are also considered when establishing DVs for an average individual.