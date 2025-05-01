Which of the following is the best course of action for a 70-year-old person who is currently healthy but has a family history of cancer and wants to reduce the risk of developing the disease?
Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace Minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace Minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood
Nutrition For Older Adults (Ages 50+)
Multiple Choice
In adults ages 50+, the absorption of which vitamin typically increases due to reduced cutaneous synthesis and lower baseline status?
A
Vitamin A (retinol)
B
Vitamin B12
C
Folate (vitamin B9)
D
Vitamin D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking about vitamin absorption changes in adults aged 50 and older, specifically which vitamin's absorption typically increases due to reduced cutaneous synthesis and lower baseline status.
Recall that cutaneous synthesis refers to the production of a vitamin in the skin when exposed to sunlight. Vitamin D is unique because it is synthesized in the skin through exposure to UVB rays.
Recognize that as people age, their skin's ability to produce vitamin D decreases, leading to lower baseline vitamin D levels in the body.
Because of this reduced synthesis and lower baseline status, the body compensates by increasing the absorption efficiency of vitamin D from dietary sources or supplements.
Conclude that among the options given (Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Folate), vitamin D is the vitamin whose absorption typically increases in adults aged 50+ due to these physiological changes.
