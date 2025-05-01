The options below show the reactants, products, and enzymes involved in alcohol metabolism. Reactions are indicated with arrows, with the enzymes that catalyze those reactions written in italics. Which option indicates the correct order for alcohol metabolism in the body?
Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace Minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace Minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
9. Alcohol
Alcohol Metabolism
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In alcohol metabolism, how many kilocalories (kcal) are provided by 1 gram of alcohol (ethanol)?
A
9 kcal per gram
B
4 kcal per gram
C
7 kcal per gram
D
0 kcal per gram
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the energy content of macronutrients is measured in kilocalories (kcal) per gram, which indicates how much energy the body can obtain from metabolizing each gram of the substance.
Recall the standard energy values for macronutrients: carbohydrates and proteins provide about 4 kcal per gram, fats provide about 9 kcal per gram, and alcohol (ethanol) provides a different value.
Recognize that alcohol is metabolized differently from carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, and it provides a unique amount of energy per gram.
Use the known energy value for alcohol, which is commonly accepted in nutrition science as 7 kcal per gram.
Conclude that 1 gram of alcohol (ethanol) provides 7 kilocalories of energy, which is between the energy provided by carbohydrates/proteins and fats.
Watch next
Master Alcohol Absorption and Metabolism with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
On average, males will have a lower BAC compared to females when drinking the same amount of alcohol. Which statement below is NOT a contributing factor to this difference?
57
views
Multiple Choice
In human nutrition, one gram of alcohol (ethanol) provides approximately how many kilocalories (kcal)?
1
views
Multiple Choice
In human nutrition, alcohol (ethanol) provides how many kilocalories (kcal) per gram?
1
views
Alcohol Metabolism practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations