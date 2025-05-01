Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Nutrients
Multiple Choice
Which nutrients are comprised of organic molecules?
A
Only macronutrients.
B
Only micronutrients and water.
C
Only vitamins and minerals.
D
Only macronutrients and vitamins.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'organic molecules': Organic molecules are compounds that contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms. These molecules are typically found in living organisms.
Identify the macronutrients: Macronutrients include carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. All of these are organic molecules because they contain carbon-hydrogen bonds.
Examine vitamins: Vitamins are also organic molecules because they are carbon-based compounds essential for various biological functions.
Analyze micronutrients and water: Micronutrients such as minerals (e.g., iron, calcium) and water are inorganic. Minerals are elements and do not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds, and water (H₂O) is also inorganic.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Only macronutrients and vitamins,' as these are the nutrients comprised of organic molecules.
