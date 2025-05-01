Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Nutrients
Multiple Choice
Alcohol provides the body with energy (about 7 calories per gram). Which statement below best describes why alcohol is not considered an essential nutrient?
A
Alcohol cannot be digested by the body to be used as energy.
B
Alcohol is not necessary for general health and well-being.
C
Alcohol can be toxic to body systems, while essential nutrients cannot.
D
Essential nutrients are contained in food, but alcohol is a liquid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the definition of an essential nutrient. Essential nutrients are substances the body cannot synthesize on its own or in sufficient quantities, and they must be obtained through the diet to support normal physiological functions and overall health.
Step 2: Analyze the role of alcohol in the body. Alcohol provides energy (7 calories per gram), but it is not required for any physiological function or metabolic process essential for survival or health.
Step 3: Compare alcohol to essential nutrients. Essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and fatty acids, are necessary for growth, repair, and maintenance of the body. Alcohol does not fulfill these criteria.
Step 4: Consider the potential negative effects of alcohol. Alcohol can be toxic to body systems when consumed in excess, which is not a characteristic of essential nutrients. Essential nutrients are beneficial and required for health, whereas alcohol is not.
Step 5: Conclude that alcohol is not considered an essential nutrient because it is not necessary for general health and well-being, even though it provides energy. This aligns with the correct answer provided in the problem.
