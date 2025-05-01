Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Nutrients
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is generally consumed in too small a quantity in the American diet?
A
Fiber.
B
Sugar.
C
Sodium.
D
Saturated fat.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the role of each nutrient in the diet. Fiber is essential for digestive health, sugar provides energy but can lead to health issues if consumed in excess, sodium is important for fluid balance but excessive intake can lead to hypertension, and saturated fat contributes to energy but excessive intake can increase the risk of heart disease.
Step 2: Analyze dietary trends in the American diet. Research shows that the average American diet tends to be high in sugar, sodium, and saturated fat, which are often consumed in excess due to processed and fast foods.
Step 3: Consider fiber intake. Fiber is found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, which are often under-consumed in the American diet. This leads to insufficient fiber intake, which can result in digestive issues and other health problems.
Step 4: Compare the nutrient consumption levels. While sugar, sodium, and saturated fat are generally consumed in excessive amounts, fiber is typically consumed in insufficient quantities, making it the nutrient most commonly lacking in the American diet.
Step 5: Conclude that fiber is the nutrient generally consumed in too small a quantity in the American diet, based on dietary patterns and health recommendations.
Watch next
Master Defining Nutrients with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning