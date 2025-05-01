True or false? If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement:
When a couple is trying to conceive, the man's diet can have an impact on both the likelihood of conception & the health of the pregnancy.
She is about 10 weeks pregnant (halfway through pregnancy).
Since she is now entering the third trimester, the baby is almost fully developed & she can start drinking alcohol again in moderation.
Now that the fetus is entering the final stage of development, she should avoid all caffeine completely as it becomes a stronger teratogen in the 3rd trimester.
She is about 27 weeks pregnant & should continue to avoid teratogens.
Christine and her partner are trying to have a child. Her BMI is currently in the overweigh range, and she drinks wine every weekend & on some weeknights. She eats a healthy, well-rounded vegetarian diet and does not smoke cigarettes. What should be her priority now that she and her partner are trying to conceive?
Which of the following meals is most appropriate for a pregnant woman to eat regularly?
At what point in the pregnancy process should a woman start eating a healthy, nutritious diet?