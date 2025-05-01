Which of the following meals is most appropriate for a pregnant woman to eat regularly?
True or false? If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement:
When a couple is trying to conceive, the man's diet can have an impact on both the likelihood of conception & the health of the pregnancy.
True.
False; a man's diet can affect his sperm count (which affects likelihood of conception) but has no impact on the health of the pregnancy once conception has occurred.
False; a man's diet does not significantly affect sperm count or health of the pregnancy; the only factors to consider are whether he drinks alcohol & smokes.
False; only the woman's diet & health can impact the likelihood
A woman is entering the third trimester of pregnancy. Which of the following statements is true?
At what point in the pregnancy process should a woman start eating a healthy, nutritious diet?
Christine and her partner are trying to have a child. Her BMI is currently in the overweigh range, and she drinks wine every weekend & on some weeknights. She eats a healthy, well-rounded vegetarian diet and does not smoke cigarettes. What should be her priority now that she and her partner are trying to conceive?